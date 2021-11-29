Weslaco facing lawsuit from widow of man killed by fire department vehicle

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The widow of a man killed while walking in Edinburg by a Weslaco Fire Department non-emergency vehicle is suing the city of Weslaco.

Esmeralda Hernandez, the widow of Juan Pedro Guerra, first filed the suit against the city in late October, less than a month after Guerra died in Edinburg.

According to the original petition from Hernandez, Guerra was walking on East El Cibilo Road in Edinburg on Oct. 4 when a vehicle struck and killed him.

The petition states the vehicle was a Weslaco ambulance, however, reports from police at the time state it was a non-emergency vehicle for the Weslaco Fire Department.

Guerra, 35, had just been released from county jail prior to the accident. He died of the injuries he suffered in the collision.

Hernandez is seeking monetary relief for the loss of Guerra for her and his children. She is seeking from $250 thousand to $1 million, according to court documents.

As of Nov. 29, Weslaco officials have not responded to the lawsuit issued against them by Hernandez. A citation states the city had 20 days to formally respond to the lawsuit or risk a default judgment being made, but no such action was taken by city officials.

According to an affidavit filed Nov. 23, several attempts were made to contact David Suarez, Weslaco mayor, about the lawsuit so that officials may formally respond, but all attempts were unsuccessful.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit believe Suarez “is actively, consciously and deliberately attempting to avoid service.”

The next scheduled motion in the litigation is a March 2022 date that serves to move things along in the lawsuit so actions do not get stagnant.

ValleyCentral reached out to Weslaco officials for comment on the lawsuit and is awaiting a response.