WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco Fire and Police Department responded to reports of smoke coming from Memorial Elementary School early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Reports stated the smoke was coming from the school’s kitchen area. All students were evacuated from the building, located at 1700 South Border Avenue.

“All students are safe,” an original post from the PD stated.

At that time the Weslaco Fire Department reported it was investigating the source of the smoke.

At 9:17 a.m. Tuesday, the police department reported that the school has been cleared and all students had been returned to their classrooms.