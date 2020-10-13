Weslaco EHS receives grant for students to grow vegetables, help local food bank

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) — Weslaco East High School (EHS) received a grant for their students to have a way to give back to the community.

The Living to Serve Grant awarded by the National FFA Organization provided $4,600 in funds.

With the funds, students will now be able to grow their own vegetables to help the community.

“The service-learning project that the students came up with will be implementing or started implementing this semester, includes a four-acre vegetable plot,” said John Romo with Weslaco ISD.

The students are currently growing beets, cabbage and cilantro.

Once the items are harvested in December, they will be donated to the RGV Food Bank.