WESLACO, TEXAS (ValleyCentral) — For many Veterans, owning a business is a major goal, but it comes with a lot of hard work.

Officials with the Weslaco Economic Development Corporation will be hosting a special presentation to help Veterans become business owners.

“It’s really a care a reaching out to these veterans to improve their lives and to allow them to make those contributions that they want to in our society because they’re so skilled,” Executive Director with the Economic Development Corporation of Weslaco Steven M. Valdez said.

For Veterans who want to open their own business, it can be a challenge on where to start.

Leaders with the Weslaco EDC say this training will help hometown heroes with a game plan.

“What we like best is we take the work environment that is taught by the military men and women and the ethics behind being in the military transfer really well into the business environment because it’s hard work to start your own business,” Valdez said.

Staff with the Weslaco Economic Development Corporation say this training will not help boost the economy but also help these Veterans with their dreams and their goals of owning a business come true.

Lessons will be taught by local professionals. Topics will include navigating the process of starting a business, financing, to even the importance of legal protection.

“Basic employment law issues and things to just be aware of dealing with employees or hiring and firing and just kind of some of the ongoing record keeping that they should consider,” Gene Vaughan, attorney with Jones, Galligan, Key & Lozano Law Firm said.

Vaughan and his team says it’s best new business owners are protected that way they won’t lose their assets.

“We see a lot of business people that just do stuff without any sort of liability protection in place and they run into problems that’s when they have to go and have one of those terrible visits with an attorney so it’s much better to plan ahead of time and not have to find yourself in those worst case scenarios,” Vaughan said.

“The idea is to eventually allow these people that might be doing these businesses in their garages and put them in a brick and mortar and to give them the tools that they need to be able to be successful in the business environment,” Valdez said.

The forum will take place Friday, Nov. 17th at the UTRGV Center for Innovation and Commercialization building in Weslaco.

All Veterans from across the Rio Grande Valley are encouraged to attend the forum.

To attend you must be able to show proof that you are a Veteran and you do not have to be from the City of Weslaco.