Weslaco East FFA students give back to the community

WESLACO, Texas — The Weslaco Independent School District (ISD) gave back to the community in a special way.

Students with Weslaco East High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter planted various forms of produce across four acres of land. Now the community benefitting from this project.

In 2020 the district received a grant from the National FFA Organization. With those funds Weslaco East FFA was able to put their skills in Agriculture Science to use and grow produce at the district’s farm house.

Now that the produce is ready for harvest, the fruits of their labor will go to the community.

“Students are learning about vegetable production and the importance of soils. Online but still getting some hands on interaction out in the field. Understanding the entire vegetable production process, then the importance of giving back to the community and addressing issues like hunger, nutrition and participating in community service events,” said John Romo, Agriculture Science teacher.

Those students who participated in the project said they are happy to help the community in need and look forward to helping again in the future.