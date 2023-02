WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Drivers in Weslaco will experience temporary road closures due to repairs.

Pike Boulevard, from Republic Street to Border Avenue, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The city’s Public Works Department will be repairing roads during this time.

Questions regarding the road closure may be directed to (956) 973-3146.