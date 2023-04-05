WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Weslaco has begun distributing sandbags to residents in preparation for expected heavy rainfall this week.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Weslaco, residents will be allowed to self-fill their own sandbags.

The city requires residents to bring a proof of residency and a shovel, the post states.

Residents can prepare their sandbags at Weslaco City Hall located on 255 S. Kansas Ave.

Assistance will be provided Wednesday evening until 7 p.m. Additional sandbags will be available on Thursday, April 6, until 5 p.m.

Sandbags will be available until supplies last.