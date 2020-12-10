Weslaco couple helps prevent church break-in

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO)—A Weslaco church, off East 7th street, was about to become a victim of a theft for a second time, if it wasn’t for the help of a couple.

Father Tim Murray, of Grace Episcopal Church, says the church has had its share of attempted break-ins and one actual break-in. This time, the church was lucky.

“They just tried a crowbar and middle of the bar and they had made it irreparable,” said Father Murray.

The second attempt didn’t have success because robbers made too much noise trying to break into the church shed. Tempest Crawford and her husband heard the racket and went to the church to make sure everything was ok.

“I called my husband. I said… you know you can go check to see what’s going on over there because no one should be at the church. he came out and came over and the guy was trying to break into the shed.” said Crawford “My husband was like AH and he took off.”

Crawford explains how she has already experienced a break-in in the past.

“We’re already kind of a little bit afraid and that’s why we got the fence in the dog because we’ve been broken into,” said Crawford.

The neighbors said they are keeping an eye out for each other.

Father Murray says the police are looking into both of their attacks.

“If we take care of each other in the community, we look after each other, we’re diligently we could help out the police,” said Father Murray.