WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At a Weslaco City Commission meeting on Tuesday night, commissioners read through an ordinance looking to enforce restrictions on registered sex offenders.

Weslaco Police Chief Joel Rivera said the short name for the ordinance is the ‘Sex Offender Ordinance’ and it will restrict sex offenders from being in places where there are a lot of kids.

“One of the many things we do is we monitor sex offenders,” said Rivera. “Sex offenders are required to come to the Weslaco Police Department if they live within the jurisdiction.”

Sex offenders by Texas law are under restrictions under their initial charges until they serve their sentences.

This new ordinance would allow police to enforce restrictions within city limits indefinitely.

Rivera said the police department does annual compliance checks at registered sex offenders’ homes to keep their databases updated.

“This is the next step making sure that we come across someone, that although they are complying with all those things but they’re hanging around areas they’re not supposed to be, this is the ability to take some type of action against them,” said Rivera.

If the ordinance passes, it will allow police to charge them with a Class C Misdemeanor up to $500.

“If a police officer finds them or comes across them that’s a finable offense, it can be an arrest but typically it’s a finable offense,” said Rivera.

Rivera added there are currently 84 registered sex offenders in Weslaco and said police have caught sex offenders in violation in the past.

“Have we come across it in the past? Yeah,” said Rivera. “We categorize sex offenders as low, medium, high sex offenders and police officers have come across low-risk sex offenders in places like a public park. So, we’re trying to eliminate that behavior and discourage that behavior.”

ValleyCentral spoke with some parents at a nearby park who gave us their opinion on the ordinance. One couple explained they know someone they believe to be wrongfully accused of sexual assault, and a law like this could place restrictions on them for a long period of time.

Other parents said they are open to the idea of the new law in the city.

“I am just really relieved and feel safer knowing that the city of Weslaco is bringing this to people’s attention and bringing it to light because a lot of time people don’t like talking about things like that,” said one parent.

It will be decided on April 5 if the ordinance will become law.