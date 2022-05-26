WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) – As the Uvalde Community continues to reel from Tuesday’s mass shooting, community members in Weslaco are lending a helping.

Eloy De Leon is the founder of the Champions Barbeque Alliance and is leading the fundraiser this Saturday, May 28. De Leon tells ValleyCentral that all the cooks involved with the BBQ Alliance will be making plates that will cost $10. All the proceeds will go toward the victims’ families.

De Leon says this is just a small way of how the valley is showing its support to a community that is suffering.

“This is an opportunity to show the younger generation that good will prevail and evil is not going to win,” De Leon said. “This is a good time to show that there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Local businesses and leaders alike have already donated all the food and supplies that will be used to make the plates.

Rio Valley Meat in Weslaco is just one of the businesses helping. Owner Yadi Robles says this shooting hit close to home for her since she used to be a teacher.

“That was always our biggest fear is being put in that situation where something like that to happen as a parent as well a really feel for Uvalde,” Robles said.

Even though organizers say this won’t take the pain away, they are still sending messages of encouragement to the Ulvade community and all teachers.

“Your job is very important to be there for our students and the families, don’t lose hope good always prevails,” Robles said.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 28 from 12 pm – 2 pm at 914.