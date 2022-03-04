WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Following a report made in August 2021, a community in the Weslaco area said they have seen no progress in a promised drainage pipeline since the most recent flooding.

A couple of community members gathered on Black Street on Thursday to ask their county representative, Hidalgo County Commissioner David Fuentes, why there has been no progress or update on the drainage project.

“A little bit of information goes a long way instead of just—we feel neglected period,” said Jose Cabrera, a resident and family member to his neighbors on Black Street.

Cabrera plus other neighbors said the county has stopped answering their calls.

In August 2021, resident Jessica Cabrera recalled how long-stagnant water impacted her family’s everyday life.

“It had already been almost three weeks that our children couldn’t even come out and play because of the standing water, and we were promised that that was going to be taken care of,” said Jessica Cabrera.

Shortly after that flood, Fuentes organized a meeting with the members of the community.

“He went ahead and specified and told us specifically the day it was going to start which was like three weeks from that day and up until now we have been waiting for them to do something,” said Fernando Cabrera, a resident on Black Street.

There has been no construction on a drainage pipeline on Adams & Black street according to residents, but Fuentes said on Thursday it is due to a settlement with a nearby landowner.

“My understanding is that our attorney and the landowner are in the final steps of that we anticipate that that should be resolved here pretty quickly,” said Fuentes.

“We have been trying to work with the landowner that’s adjacent to this property because we needed an easement in order to be able to run the appropriate drain lines from that Adams and Black to a drainage ditch” David Fuentes, Hidalgo County Commissioner Precinct 1

Fuentes said that he predicts a 30 to 60-day window until they will see some progress