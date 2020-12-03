Weslaco church steps up security after three break-in attempts

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) — A church in Weslaco is stepping up security of three break-in attempts.

All three attempts at the First Presbyterian Church happened within a couple of months.

Pastor David McCann, said he noticed the first one when setting up for a Zoom Worship Service and saw something shining on the floor.

“So we found the broken glass and with no rock or ball or anything around. The police felt it was an intentional attempted break-in,” said Pastor McCann.

After repairing the window, weeks later he was woken up with a call from his security group.

“It was night time and they kicked in the back door to the church office, triggered the alarm and left so no sign that they ever came in or nothing was missing,” said Pastor McCann.

Then, another attempt.

“The very next day, in the middle of the day you know, sunlight, 5:30 p.m. they tried to break-in to other doors in the office and triggered the alarm, never broke those doors open but triggered the alarm and left,” said Pastor McCann.

With Christmas coming up, Pastor McCann is hoping there will not be another.

“We don’t have money in here so it’s another issue if that’s what they’re looking for. The police think they’re trying to grab anything they can take and sell it and they’re probably right but churches don’t have a lot of money,” he said.

Neighbor Diana Gonzalez says she called another neighbor to be on the lookout.

“I asked her, I said ‘they just attempted breaking in again’ and I said ‘just keep an eye out’ she goes ‘if you need something just call me and I’ll call you’ so we did our own neighborhood watch,” said Gonzalez.

Pastor McCann is hoping the meaning of Christmas will stop those trying to break in.

“Maybe they’ll see the error of their way and something about Christmas will touch their hearts, that’s all we can hope for,” he said.

McCann adds police are looking for those responsible.