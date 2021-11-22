Weslaco Chamber of Commerce names Woman of the Year

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Nov. 17 the Weslaco Chamber of Commerce named their “Woman of the Year”.

Sandra Charlton received the honor at the annual awards luncheon at the Memory Blvd Event Center.

During her recognition, the chamber stated, “Charlton is a strong and motivated leader with a passion for helping others and serving her community”.

“I am truly honored to be awarded the Woman of the Year for 2021,” stated Charlton, “I am passionate in seeing Weslaco grow and thrive.”

Sandra Charlton currently serves on the Economic Development Corporation (EDC) Board as Treasurer. She is the owner of a CPA firm in Weslaco.