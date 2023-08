WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Chamber of Commerce hosted its fourth annual Back2School Teacher Fair, presented by Knapp Medical Center.

Educators from across the mid-Valley attended from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Knapp Conference Center, located at 1401 E. 8th Street.

School supplies and treats were provided to educators to help prepare for back to school.