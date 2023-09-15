WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported one of its on-duty Border Patrol agents was assaulted by a Mexican national who had illegally entered the U.S.

CBP told ValleyCentral the assault happened at the Weslaco station where the agent was assigned.

The attack happened Thursday around 6 p.m. near Mercedes. The agent was taken to the hospital, evaluated for his injuries and released.

The suspect was arrested and will face charges for assaulting a federal agent and for illegal entry.