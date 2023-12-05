WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco attorney Ezequiel Reyna Jr. has been recognized by the University of Houston Law School with the unveiling of a Hispanic Heritage Wall of Honor and the Reyna Hispanic Heritage Law Classroom in honor of himself and his wife, Livia Reyna.

The couple are alumni of the University of Houston and have made significant contributions to their community and have left a lasting mark on the university’s campus, according to the news release from Reyna’s law office.

Law Office of Ezequiel Reyna Jr.

He earned his law degree from the university in 1980. Livia Reyna earned a masters degree in education in 1979.

The couple says the Hispanic Heritage Wall of Honor and the Reyna Hispanic Heritage Classroom is a tribute to their achievements.