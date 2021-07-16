Weslaco alleyways filled with brush and high grass, city says maintenance is partly homeowners’ responsibility

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) — Weslaco residents on East Jefferson say they have been struggling with brush and high grass in their alleyways for at least four weeks.

“You can’t even see the road from this alleyway,” said Weslaco resident, Jacob Garza.

Garza added that the city has told him it’s not the resident’s responsibility to cut the alleyway grass, but Weslaco’s Public Information Officer Cristina Garcia said, “Per city ordinance, homeowners are responsible for maintaining their portion of the alleyway.”

Garza told KVEO that he can’t cut the grass when there is a pile of brush in the way—he tries to mow as much as he can though.

“Within the past month, city crews picked up brush from the subdivision in question and will continue to pick up brush as expected,” Garcia said.

Shortly after the City of Weslaco gave a statement, a Facebook post about brush was posted.

According to Garza, his wife put in a work order with Weslaco’s Public Works Department on June 16. One month later and the brush pile has yet to be picked up. Garza added that he has called three to four times since that work order was initially sent in.

The brush pile had yet to be picked up as of July 16.

For more information on Weslaco brush pick up, you can go to their website.