BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The new Brownsville mural is just a few paint strokes away from its big reveal.

According to a social media post from former Brownsville Mayor, Trey Mendez, the mural is about 80% complete.

“Welcome to Brownsville Mural” was announced as the winner for the new downtown mural in June.

The artist Jesse James created a piece that included parts of Brownsville such as the infamous Gladys’s Porter Zoo, a mariachi band, the Queen Isabella Causeway and South Padre Island.

Mendez said, it is unknown when the mural will be finished but it is coming along.