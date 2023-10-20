EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With temperatures getting colder up north, Rio Grande Valley weather is just right for Winter Texans.

Welcome Home RGV has been dedicated to serving the Winter Texan community for the past 15 years.

On Thursday the group invited activity directors and property managers from across the RGV to showcase programs that benefit Winter Texans.

Started in 2008, the organization provides information about the RGV and highlights local attractions.

The group says it has over 300 RV parks and retirement communities as members and over 100,000 people come down to the area every year.

“Winter Texans come to South Texas for a variety of reasons. Of course, our cost of living, and the weather. But equally as important, is the friendliness of our people. We are a welcoming community, said Kristi Collier, Welcome Home RGV founder.

Collier says Winter Texan season begins Nov. 1 and although some folks have already arrived, she says her group supports Winter Texans as well as converted Texans, those who’ve decided to stay in the area.

Brian Svendsen contributed to this report.