PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Road closures for the Edinburg to Harlingen interchange project are expected for this weekend.

Beginning tonight, the direct connector detour route at the interchange will be temporarily closed overnight from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. the following morning.

Motorists looking to use the route will be detoured to exit Sioux Road on southbound I-69C, continue south on Cage Boulevard, and turn left on the I-2 eastbound frontage road to access the main lanes.

From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, the I-2 westbound frontage road between Cage Boulevard and Sugar Road will be fully closed.

The closure is necessary for crews to safely work on a drainage operation on the eastbound frontage road.

For more road closures related to the Edinburg to Harlingen interchange project throughout August, click here.