BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is dead after a horrific accident crash in Brownsville this weekend.

Police say Marco Antonio Presario was traveling southbound in a Nissan 350 just before one in the morning Saturday at the intersection of Honeydale and Lewis Street.

Adrian Erasmo Zapata/ Brownsville PD

Driving directly behind the Nissan was a Dodge Charger driven by Adrian Erasmo Zapata.

Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, said the Nissan was conducting controlled skids and drifting on the roadway. He said the Dodge attempted to pass the Nissan and was struck by it.

Brownsville PD

Police say Presario lost control of his Nissan and struck a tree. His passenger, Pablo Steven Zavala, was partially ejected from the car. Presario died at the scene and Zavala was transported to a local hospital with serious but stable injuries.

Zapata was also transported to a hospital for his injuries, according to police.

Officers say they found a six-pack of Jack Daniels mixed drinks in the Charger with four of the drinks missing.

Brownsville PD

Zapata was taken into custody after being released from the hospital and was charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

He was arraigned Saturday and received a bond of $130,000.