EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The trial of a man accused of fatally shooting DPS trooper Moises Sanchez has entered its second week.

Victor Godinez is facing a charge of capital murder of a peace officer in connection to the death of DPS trooper Moises Sanchez in 2019.

The trial resumed Tuesday morning, where the defense objected to two witnesses because they were not on the list the state presented. Both witnesses are Texas Rangers, who walked out of the court room with boxes of evidence sealed in red tape.

The State called on a Texas Ranger who processed the crime scene. He showed photos of Sanchez’s unit with bullet fragments inside, as well as Sanchez’s badge and uniform, which were covered in blood.

In April 2019, trooper Sanchez responded to a major collision in Edinburg. Sanchez, along with two other officers chased Godinez, who fled the scene. Godinez allegedly shot at Sanchez and the other officers before he was taken into custody.

Sanchez died months later due to complications during a surgery.