HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Just after 6 a.m Wednesday morning, a line of severe thunderstorms swept through the Rio Grande Valley bringing heavy rain and damaging winds.

Radar estimated winds ranged from 60-70 mph in Cameron and Willacy counties prompting the National Weather Service to issue severe thunderstorm warnings that stretched from Raymondville-Port Mansfield to Harlingen-South Padre Island.

Damage reports are trickling into the newsroom with the National Weather Service confirming a

“downed healthy tree” in the middle of the road in Los Fresnos and a viewer reporting damage to his home in Harlingen.

A maximum wind speed of 72 mph was recorded at Space X at Boca Chica Beach.

Valley International Airport in Harlingen recorded a maximum wind speed of 67 mph with winds at the Brownsville Airport receiving a maximum wind speed of 51 mph.

Rainfall accumulations ranged from 1/2″-1 1/2″ across the lower valley.

Rain and storm chances will last through Wednesday as an approaching cold front could bring a few more scattered showers and storms as it arrives late in the evening.

After the arrival of the cold front, rain chances will diminish for the next seven days with sunny, hot and humid conditions back into the forecast for Memorial Day weekend.