Weather hinders commercial contractor operations at Harlingen’s landfill Transfer Station

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) —After closing its doors for construction debris on Monday, the City of Harlingen Transfer Station will begin to accept commercial contractor’s items.

Rodrigo Davila, public works director for the city of Harlingen told KVEO that the recent rains created some delays.

The reason they closed to commercial contractors was to prioritize Harlingen residents.

“If they are backed up [at the city of Edinburg landfill] that means that they back us up here and in order for us to continue to provide great service for our citizens. We have to sometimes slow down the commercial ones to allow us to have the capacity in our transfer station to be able to service and to be able to transport that out of here,” said Davila.

The transfer station is not a landfill, but a location that accepts trash and relocates it to the Edinburg landfill.

The transfer station is still seeing some effects from the winter freeze, but they will take extra measures and still work with those contractors bringing in brush and debris, according to Davila.

Davila encourages commercial customers to share their contact information with the offices to receive updates. However, at times it may be short notice.

Customers can stay updated by monitoring the city of Harlingen’s Facebook page or by calling the public works department at (956) 216-5300.