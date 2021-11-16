Weapon recovered from shooting involving several teens

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The weapon used in a shooting on Sunday was recovered, according to Mercedes Police Department.

Mercedes PD received several calls for shots fired on Nov. 14.

Officers responded to the first call on the 300 block of South Colorado Avenue at 1:11 a.m. A second call, nearly 30 minutes later, was made citing shots fired at the 800 block of South Virginia Avenue.

The reports of shots fired were later reclassified as Deadly Conduct.

A third call was made 30 minutes after the second, in reference to a stolen vehicle at the 900 block of Alexandra Street.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the description of the suspects vehicle matched the previous reports of shootings, according to the release.

Later that morning, investigators located the stolen vehicle, and were led on a car chase. Three male juveniles and two female juveniles bailed out of the vehicle and were detained, per the release.

A second update by Mercedes PD stated that the handgun used during the crime was recovered by investigators. The teenagers involved in the incident “could be facing additional charges,” the post stated.

Mercedes PD is working with neighboring law enforcement partners to solve other crimes that may have been committed by this same group of juveniles.

The investigation remains ongoing.