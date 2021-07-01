‘We want a refund,’ Brownsville residents say they are fed-up with brush pick-up

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — For a third time on Thursday, residents have complained that the city of Brownsville has not kept their promise to pick up brush on time, and now one resident is asking for a refund.

“We’re now beginning month three [waiting] on a service that’s to be provided every month,” said Paul Loverme, a Brownsville resident. “They were supposed to be here on June 19.”

The last time KVEO spoke with the city of Brownsville regarding brush pick-up, the city said that Republic Services, the contracted trash and waste pick-up service, would be caught up by the second week of June, then it was moved to June 19.

Now, June ended and a new month began, what is the new deadline?

“The city of Brownsville call center says they’ll be here before the first, today’s July 1, ok? Today’s July first, not a truck in sight,” said Loverme.

Loverme said that he had spoken to the City Manager Noel Bernal.

The city of Brownsville declined an interview with KVEO and instead sent over the following statement encouraging residents to speak up at the next commissioner’s meeting.

The City of Brownsville is in close communication with Republic Services – our contracted recycle and waste disposal service. Republic Services’ leadership assures us that their services will resume on a regular schedule and that they will exhaust all efforts to maintain that schedule. Please tune into our Brownsville City Commission meeting on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 5:00 p.m., where the public is highly encouraged to participate in our public comment forum. The community can participate by filling out the Public Comment Registration Form, which can be found at: https://www.brownsvilletx.gov/formcenter/city-secretary-17/public-comment-registration-form-86. This is the best way to ensure that positive measures take place. Please do not hesitate to reach out with any comments or questions. You can reach the City of Brownsville at: (956)546-HELP (4357). Felipe Romero, Brownsville Public Information Officer

So, instead, Loverme called Republic Services to get an update on the three-month-old brush sitting on the street.

“Sector one starts next Monday, so we’re going to start working on sector one this coming Monday,” said a Republic Service representative on the phone.

However, at this point, Loverme said he wants a refund for all the missed services.

“What are we paying for? No, I am not paying for this anymore—if they’re not performing—so yeah we want a refund,” said Loverme.