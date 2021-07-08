‘We need your help:’ PVAS ‘no-kill’ status at stake

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Palm Valley Animal Society’s “no-kill” title at stake after the shelter received hundreds of animals in just one week.

PVAS posted on social media that animals are being kept in portable crates because there is no more space available in the shelter.

“If we had an alarm loud enough for the community to hear, we would be setting it off now,” stated the social media post.

For the past year, PVAS was able to maintain the title of a “no-kill shelter,” which means that they have saved more than 90% of the animals in the shelter.

However, after the fourth of July and rainy days, PVAS had almost 300 strays taken into their facility.

“If you lost a pet, please come down to the shelter to see if it is here,” stated the post, which is one of the ways to help the shelter.

Other ways to help include fostering or adopting an animal. Through July 11, all fees will be waived on adoptions thanks to the partnership of PVAS with BISSELL Pet Foundation.