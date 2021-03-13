“We need to be open,” SPI’s Clayton’s Beach Bar cautious but willing to work during spring break amid pandemic

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — South Padre Island is seeing crowds of people out for spring break, and many folks are not wearing masks.

Some service workers say they are concerned about working around Spring Break crowds.

Several employees at Clayton’s Beach Bar tell KVEO they are in a tough position. Spring break has always been a huge income for the island.

“My biggest concern is that if I get it, I don’t want to give it to my mother, or coworkers, my family members or anyone else,” said Steven Martin, Clayton’s Beach Bar assistant manager.

Martin, along with several employees, are concerned that opening up for spring break will cause more folks to get sick with COVID-19.

“We took that step to say we’re all going to continue wearing masks because if one of us gets sick, we’re all going to get sick,” said Martin.

He says he and his staff are thankful to be working. Martin explained he doesn’t know what he’d do for work if he couldn’t keep Claytons going.

“We have to work. I mean, everybody needs to work. With COVID still being an issue and on the mind, yes. I worry, but we need to be open,” said Martin.

It’s a reality many employers and employees on South Padre Island have to face but do it to make ends meet.

“As long as we keep doing what we’re supposed to do, hand sanitizing wearing masks,” said Martin, “Hopefully we’ll stay safe.”

Claytons bar owner says he expects thousands of Spring Breakers to come out over the weekend.

Employees will continue to wear masks.