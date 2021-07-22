‘We just want you vaccinated:’ Cameron County health authorities warn as COVID cases rise

HARLINGEN, Texas ( KVEO) – The Cameron County Health Department is reporting new cases by the day. Within the last two days the county has confirmed 92 local COVID-19 infections.

Health officials say this new spike is largely due to the 4th of July holiday. But with the delta variant confirmed in the Valley, it’s leaving the health department concerned.

“This has not been the normal type of uptick though which is kind of concerning. Usually, the uptick is for a few days and a slight increase this has been a significant increase that still continues,” said Esmeralda Guajardo, Cameron County health administrator.

“The delta variant has been identified in Hidalgo, we say this all the time you know disease have no borders either international borders or county lines,” Guajardo said. “So it’s more than likely that the delta variant is here in Cameron County also,” Guajardo said.

The majority of those getting sick are unvaccinated. Dr. Chris Romero said more cases mean more patients in local hospitals.

“The silver lining, if there can possibly be one, is that the patients that are coming in are those that are unvaccinated meaning that the vaccination does seem to be protecting people against this disease,” Dr. Romero said.

But Cameron County is urging the public to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“We just want you vaccinated, we need you to get your two series, so it’s not too late,” Guajardo.