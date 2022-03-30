HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Family Protective Services (DFPS) is warning about bed-sharing, also known as co-sleeping.

According to DFPS, there were a total of 165 reported baby deaths last year due to bed-sharing. This year that number is currently at 84.

Year Number of Fatalities 2022* 84 2021 165 2020 160 2019 140 2018 163 2017 142 2016 158 2015 159 2014 200 2013 169 2012 167 2011 174 Total Texas infant deaths where bed-sharing was a factor.

DFPS said some new parents are not aware of the risks associated with bed-sharing. This is why it is important to spread the message on baby safety.

“We want parents to remember that it’s a very simple acronym, it’s the ABC safe sleep, alone, on their back, in a crib, in a smoke-free environment and we have found that is the safest way for an infant to be sleeping,” said John Lennan, Texas DFPS.

While safety matters for all children, Lennan said newborns are the most vulnerable.

He said decorated baby cribs are also not the safest thing for a baby because newborns can suffocate.

“One of the things that a lot of people want to do is that they want to put teddy bears and put the big bumper guards in there; We recommend the crib setting to be uncluttered without all those objects in there and just a simple light blanket if it’s needed.”

DFPS also recommends parents stay up to date with the Consumer Product Safety Commission Recall List to make sure your child’s crib, bassinet, or portable crib is safe.

Lennan said if parents still have questions, DFPS has additional parenting tips to share to ensure babies are safe while sleeping.

“We always want people, if they are not sure to reach out,” said Lennan. “We have a website, get parenting tips.com that has so many different links and so many different topics about child safety; it’s always best to be safe than sorry.”