“We are the front line”: Teachers say they should be part of first distribution of COVID-19 vaccines

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Teachers in Texas say they should be included in the first group receiving the COVID-19 vaccine when made available.

Governor Greg Abbott announced COVID-19 vaccines would be distributed based on the state’s vaccine distribution guidelines, which include health care and frontline workers and vulnerable populations. Some education leaders feel they should also be included in that first group.

Teacher Slyvia Tanguma, President of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), says teachers are also working on the front lines.

“We are the front line, we are the ones in front of kids… our personnel [is] also being exposed just as much as health care personnel when exposed,” said Tanguma.

Tanguma feels she has to put her life on the line when going to work.

“Parents are sending their kids to school with covid whether they know it or not,” she said.

Jamie De Leon, a teacher for Vanguard Academy, says it would have been nice to be added to the list and be given the option if they wanted to take the vaccine or not.

“Because we are in an environment that puts us in high risk, I feel like that option should be available to teachers,” said De Leon.

Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD), Dr. Carol Perez believes the vaccine distribution plan should be updated.

“Earlier during the school year, Governor Abbott stated that all educators are considered essential, we should also be part of the designed part or groups that the panel has selected,” said Dr. Perez.

The district scheduled a meeting with the school board to get approval to write to Abbott and urge him to change his decision.

“Once they give me that authority, I will be able to write to our governor and be able to submit a resolution,” said Dr. Perez.

De Leon mentions the vaccine would make her feel safe.

“Most of us are mothers or fathers, and we go home to children that we want to protect as well,” said De Leon.