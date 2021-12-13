“We are in Northopolis,” RGV mother and son make a holiday dream come to life

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — “Northopolis” started as a childhood dream but has become a holiday tradition for both Rey and Minerva Banda.

Rey and his mom said this is the 21st year of Northopolis.

“I’ve always loved Christmas; I wished it could be Christmas all year long,” said Rey.

Some may say Northopolis is located by Jasmine and Cherry Blossom in Weslaco but for Rey, it is located in the capital of the North Pole.

“Most people are just wow and just amazed about everything,” said Rey.

Rey said his mom is the one who handmakes all of the characters and brings them to life.

“He came up with the idea, he didn’t want cutouts and you know paper things here and there or store-bought; I’m going, oh my God, how am I going to make that one? It gets harder and harder every year but I manage to do it,” said Minerva.

The display has been a fun way for Rey and his mom to bond and prepare for the Christmas holiday.

“I see that sparkle in his eye, for him Christmas would be 365 days a year,” said Minerva.

According to Rey, the display has become a popular destination site for families from across the Rio Grande Valley to stop by.

“It’s such a good feeling knowing that people make it a tradition to come by and I enjoy it,” said Rey.

Both Rey and his mom agree that Northopolis will continue and help make memories of a lifetime.