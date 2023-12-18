RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office is receiving information about scam calls in the area.

According to the sheriff’s office, the caller claims to be a compliance officer with either the sheriff’s office or an outside agency.

The caller is also demanding personal information or advising people that they need to be contacted as soon as possible or face legal repercussions.

If you receive a call like this, the sheriff’s office advises you to hang up the phone and contact them at (956) 689-5576 to report any instance of fraud or scams.