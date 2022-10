LASARA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway in Lasara after two men were found with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

According to a post by the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office, emergency medical services are on the scene.

Lasara ISD was placed on a “soft lockdown” as a precaution, but the lockdown has been lifted, the sheriff’s office stated.

Authorities ask that residents avoid the area while the scene is processed.