WCSO arrests two men in connection to murder of 52-year-old

WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) has arrested two men for the murder of a 52-year-old man.

Deputies arrested Fernando Abundez and Alejandro Rubio in connection to the murder of Martin Benjamin Peña.

Peña’s body was found on the Interstate 69 Northbound Frontage Road and Spur 56 in rural Willacy County north of Lyford on May 12.

Officials said they found Peña’s truck 4.5 miles in a ditch Southwest from where the body was found abandoned and unsecured.

Abundez and Rubio are being charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery. Both men are in jail.

On May 12, authorities responded to reports of a hit-and-run and states foul play was suspected.

The investigation was conducted by the WCSO with the help of the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers, said the release.