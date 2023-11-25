LYFORD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men and a woman were arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and injuring a man for owing them $200, authorities said.

Frances Eloisa Delgado, Mario Magaña and Juan Pablo Ramirez were charged with burglary habitation intend other felony, along with other charges, according to a release from the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 21, authorities responded to 2nd Street and Palm Avenue regarding a burglary in progress.

At the scene, the victims reported that two men and a woman, who they identified as Delgado, Magaña and Ramirez, had broken into the residence through the rear door.

Deputies said, Delgado entered the residence, holding a large knife and one of the men was carrying a large metal pipe.

According to the release, Delgado was there to collect $200 dollars that the victim owed her mother. Both Magaña and Ramirez, allegedly, began assaulting the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene in a gray GMC Yukon.

The victim had multiple injuries due to the assault.

During the investigation, deputies found a gray GMC Yukon in Sebastian and conducted a traffic stop. Both Magaña and Ramirez were locked inside the vehicle and were later arrested.

While searching inside the vehicle, deputies found the large knife that was allegedly used during the assault and several narcotics.

Magaña was charged with assault causing bodily injury, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substances and prohibited substances and items in the correctional facility. He additionally has a warrant from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Ramirez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

At the county jail, during the booking process, a woman arrived highly intoxicated at the sheriff’s office and was identified as the third suspect involved in the assault.

After further investigation, Delagado received additional charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and public intoxication.

They were booked into the Willacy County Jail.