HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office is hosting their 3rd annual toy drive in anticipation of the upcoming holiday season.

The toy drive called “Operation Blue Elf ” is taking place every Saturday until December 16.

Every Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m., the community can go by the Five Below in Harlingen located at 2827 W. Expressway 83.

“It’s a way to provide toys to children in need in the area,” says Willacy County Sheriff Joe A. Salazar.

Sheriff Salazar adds anyone can drop off a new and unused toy at Five Below during their toy drive.