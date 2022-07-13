BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in criminal mischief.
The case of criminal mischief occurred in the early hours of July 4, 2022.
The sheriff’s office provided two photos of an individual walking down what appears to be a street with cars and an 18-wheeler parked on the side.
The individual was wearing dark pants, lighter colored shirt, and also carried a backpack.
Any tips can be submitted anonymously to the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office by calling 956-689-5576 ext: 4 or submit a tip by downloading the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office app on either the Google or Apple play store.