BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in criminal mischief.

[Source: Willacy County Sheriff’s Office]

The case of criminal mischief occurred in the early hours of July 4, 2022.

The sheriff’s office provided two photos of an individual walking down what appears to be a street with cars and an 18-wheeler parked on the side.

The individual was wearing dark pants, lighter colored shirt, and also carried a backpack.

Any tips can be submitted anonymously to the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office by calling 956-689-5576 ext: 4 or submit a tip by downloading the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office app on either the Google or Apple play store.