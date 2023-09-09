RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of escaping a rehab center has been arrested by the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a post from the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Joseph Silva, 41, turned himself in Saturday morning.

Silva escaped on Sept. 1 from the Cameron County Residential Treatment Center, where he was sentenced to serve nine months.

He was also accused of breaking into his father’s home in Raymondville and stealing his firearms.

He was arrested by deputies and booked into the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office Jail Division without further incident.