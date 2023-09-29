RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office executed an arrest warrant for Devin Maciel on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office news release deputies served the warrant to a residence at the 1000 block W. Hidalgo Ave. in Raymondville.

Initially, Maciel was arrested without incident, but as deputies spoke to the tenants, they discovered there was a man inside the residence, later identified as Jose Luis Gonzalez also with felony warrants. Gonzalez was arrested without incident as well.

Maciel was arrested for disorderly conduct, a class B misdemeanor and deadly conduct, a class A misdemeanor.

Jorge Luis Gonzalez was arrested for FTA possession of a controlled substance (Cocaine), child non-support (Capias), and United States Marshals Service Capias probation violation-Human Smuggling.

Maciel and Gonzalez were booked into the Willacy County Jail accordingly.