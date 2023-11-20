HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person is in custody after a pursuit with law enforcement ended in Harlingen.

According to a post by the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a phone call of a reckless driver in a white pickup truck heading southbound on Highway 77, entering Willacy County from Kenedy County.

(Willacy County Sheriff’s Office)

The vehicle was described as having no front tires, driving on its rims at a high rate of speed.

A deputy was able to locate the vehicle, which refused to stop and continued driving southbound.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop in Harlingen on IH69E and FM 2994.

Authorities added that one person was taken into custody. Their identity has not been revealed.