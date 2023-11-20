HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person is in custody after a pursuit with law enforcement ended in Harlingen.
According to a post by the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a phone call of a reckless driver in a white pickup truck heading southbound on Highway 77, entering Willacy County from Kenedy County.
The vehicle was described as having no front tires, driving on its rims at a high rate of speed.
A deputy was able to locate the vehicle, which refused to stop and continued driving southbound.
The vehicle eventually came to a stop in Harlingen on IH69E and FM 2994.
Authorities added that one person was taken into custody. Their identity has not been revealed.