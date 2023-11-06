WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A missing woman from Hidalgo County was found on the side of the road, authorities said.

At 10:57 a.m. Willacy County Deputies responded to a call of a woman found laying on the side of the road, according to a release from Willacy County Sheriff’s Office.

Willacy Emergency Medical Services was at the scene and a driver’s license check confirmed the woman was a reported missing person from Hidalgo County.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Hidalgo County will be following up on the case.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.