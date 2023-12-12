RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after allegedly driving over 100mph and refusing to pull over during a traffic stop, authorities said.

DJ Dimas Rodriguez, was charged with reckless driving and evading arrest with a motor vehicle, according to a release from the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office.

At 3:27 a.m. on Dec. 8, a deputy saw a red Chevrolet Camaro going southbound on Interstate 69 and FM 3168 with his headlights and tail lamps off.

Source: Willacy County Sheriff’s Office press release

The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver, later identified as Rodriguez, began driving at a high speed and refused to pull over, the release stated.

“As per the deputy, the suspect vehicle was driving at speeds over 100 mph Southbound on Interstate-69 and disregarding the safety of vehicles on the roadway,” the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rodriguez stopped one mile south of the Willacy County line and told deputies “he was on his way to South Padre Island,” the sheriff’s office stated.

During a search of the vehicle, authorities found two handguns inside the Camaro.

Dimas was booked into the Willacy County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.