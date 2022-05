WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested for burglary after being found in a fruit stand.

Orlando Naranjo was arrested by Willacy County Sheriff’s Office on charges of burglary of a building, criminal attempted burglary of a building and criminal trespass, according to a post by WCSO.

Naranjo was found in Diana’s Fruit Stand, located at the corner of Interstate 69 and Spur 56, the post stated.

He was placed in custody and transported to the Willacy County Jail.