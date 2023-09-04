SEBASTIAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Willacy County deputies found multiple drugs and an illegal weapon during a felony arrest warrant, they announced.

Gustavo Garcia was arrested on Aug. 31 on multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession firearm by felon, a news release from the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office stated.

According to the release, when deputies arrived at the residence to execute a felony arrest warrant on Garcia they detected a strong odor of marijuana coming out of the laundry room.

Deputies say, a man, identified as Garcia, ran on foot from the laundry room into an alleyway near when he saw law enforcement come near the property.

(Source: Willacy County Sheriff’s Office press release) (Source: Willacy County Sheriff’s Office press release)

The owner of the residence gave deputies consent to search the home, including the laundry room.

During the search, they found a total of 4.5 ounces of marijuana, 9 grams of THC, 4.3 grams of pills resembling ecstasy, 1.3 grams of alprazolam resembling Xanax, several rounds of ammunition and one firearm containing a “Glock switch.”

According to law enforcement, the “Glock switch” converted the semi-automatic pistol into a machine-gun pistol, which can be fully capable of automatic fire.

Gustavo was booked to the Willacy County Jail without further incident.

Additionally, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was contacted due to the “machine gun pistol” that was seized during the search.