WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to Rains Road East of Business 77 regarding a crash, according to a release from the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office.

Willacy County Emergency Services and the Texas Department of Public Safety were also at the scene.

A man and three children involved in the crash were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.