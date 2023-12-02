WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning.
Deputies responded to Rains Road East of Business 77 regarding a crash, according to a release from the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office.
Willacy County Emergency Services and the Texas Department of Public Safety were also at the scene.
A man and three children involved in the crash were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.