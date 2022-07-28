WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A large grass fire has caused areas of Highway 186 to be shut down.

According to a post by the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office, a large grass fire has led to smoke obstructing road ways.

Authorities with WCSO told ValleyCentral that the fire started at around 2 p.m. on Thursday. Multiple agencies have responded, including: Lyford, Raymondville and San Manuel.

The fire has involved brush and grass, but no structures, authorities stated.

As a result, the area of Highway 186 from FM 1834 to Eustolio Gonzalez Drive is shut down.

Those in the area are asked to drive slow and be cautious.

The fire has not been extinguished, as of 5 p.m. on Thursday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.