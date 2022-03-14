WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving two vehicles that took place Monday afternoon.

According to a post, the incident took place on Highway 186 and FM 1425.

The photos shared by the department show a vehicle with major damage to the front and a trailer on its side blocking the road.

Authorities are asking drivers to find alternate routes and avoid the area. Officials have blocked off Highway 186 and FM 183 and Highway 186 and FM 1761.

Officials confirm there were no major injuries.