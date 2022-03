WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sherriff’s Office (WCSO) is currently investigating a fatal vehicle crash.

The rollover crash happened on CR 200, north of SH 186, the WCSO said in a Facebook post.

Officials reported one death involved in the crash.

The Department of Public Safety is on the scene investigating, the WCSO said.

Officials ask the public to please avoid the area.