HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Willacy County inmate was reported dead after he was transferred to the hospital for vomiting, authorities said.

At 8:12 p.m. on Saturday Willacy County Emergency Medical Services arrived at the Willacy County Jail regarding an inmate vomiting, according to a release from the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office.

Willacy EMS transported the inmate to the Harlingen Medical Center for treatment where they reported the inmate suffered a medical episode and died.

Willacy County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the Texas Rangers were notified and initiated an investigation.

The agency will not release the identity of the inmate until the next of kin is notified.